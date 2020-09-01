Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Texas Instruments worth $254,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.6% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 49,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.15. 2,884,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.95. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.