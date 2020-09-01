THEKEY Market Cap Hits $4.82 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $184,378.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000081 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000775 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.