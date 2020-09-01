Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lowered by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,009,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,415,000 after buying an additional 192,698 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $428.98. 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $433.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total transaction of $8,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

