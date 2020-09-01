ThromboGenics (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Stock Price Down 27.1%

Shares of ThromboGenics NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) fell 27.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

ThromboGenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines that address unmet clinical needs in ophthalmology in Belgium and internationally. The company's lead product is JETREA used for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion and vitreomacular traction.

