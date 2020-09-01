TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $355,526.10 and approximately $4.91 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.01520294 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

