TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 216,296 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $55,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a P/E/G ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

