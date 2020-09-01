Trident Group Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

