Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Up 0.5%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 19,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 5,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLLYF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.70 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

