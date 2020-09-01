Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$87.37 and last traded at C$88.03. 11,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 23,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSU shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$85.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $859.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.29.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

