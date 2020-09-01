TrustVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.40 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $11.40 million and $107,368.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00043242 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.40 or 0.05813136 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00017687 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,730,109 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.