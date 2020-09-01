TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Up 1% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $772,441.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 81,444,538,716 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

