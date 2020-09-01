U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. U Network has a market cap of $5.62 million and $613,851.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

