United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 989,470 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.58% of United Rentals worth $272,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded down $5.48 on Monday, reaching $177.05. The stock had a trading volume of 516,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,233. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.