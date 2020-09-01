UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58,271 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $447,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,123. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

