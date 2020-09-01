University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised University Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

