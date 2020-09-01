Upfiring (UFR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.63 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $59,092.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00080135 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00314380 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039210 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000357 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

