v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Cap of $69.28 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, v.systems has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $69.28 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About v.systems

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,992,444,211 coins and its circulating supply is 2,077,585,747 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

v.systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars.

