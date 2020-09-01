VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading Down 2.3%

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 19,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 42,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 1,988.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

