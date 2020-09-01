Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $132,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $749,370,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,051 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $168,165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,755,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.39. 1,650,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,079. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

