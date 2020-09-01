Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $167,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $322.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.