Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Cap of $719,664.65

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a market capitalization of $719,664.65 and $127,409.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00134512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01634504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00178209 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00183248 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 86,624,570 coins and its circulating supply is 77,783,641 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

