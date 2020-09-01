Veles Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Veles has traded up 55.3% against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $158,170.62 and approximately $368,628.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,696.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.03785066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.89 or 0.02333059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00525974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00801587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00686656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,361,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,251,477 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

