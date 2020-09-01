VeriCoin Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $214,236.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00061909 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,753.44 or 1.00954038 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000847 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00167532 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001143 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,038,675 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

