VeriumReserve (VRM) 1-Day Volume Tops $315.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $513,108.03 and $315.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00525861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00062758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,801.87 or 1.00759125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000798 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,904,201 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

