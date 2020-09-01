Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $40.45. 13,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 34,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF by 5,230.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.