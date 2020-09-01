VisionX (VNX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.01638450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00178960 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00179870 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

