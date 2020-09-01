VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 170.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in VMware were worth $346,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in VMware by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VMware by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,727 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.44. 2,791,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.56. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

