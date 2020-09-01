Vngrd Ftse Dvlp Al Cp Ex Us Unt Etf (TSE:VDU) Shares Down 1%

Vngrd Ftse Dvlp Al Cp Ex Us Unt Etf (TSE:VDU)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.32 and last traded at C$34.32. Approximately 20,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 22,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.54.

