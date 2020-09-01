WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Up 2%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shares were up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €37.55 ($44.18) and last traded at €37.55 ($44.18). Approximately 9,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.80 ($43.29).

A number of analysts have commented on WSU shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of $502.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.87.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

