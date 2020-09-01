Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2020 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

8/12/2020 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

8/12/2020 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – NGL Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/22/2020 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 605,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.01.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.26%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,805 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 398,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

