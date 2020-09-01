White Pine Investment CO Buys 9,375 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,328.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 472,985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB remained flat at $$33.36 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 386,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,978. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

