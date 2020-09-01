White Pine Investment CO Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

White Pine Investment CO raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 194,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.48. 581,142 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.