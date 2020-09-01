White Pine Investment CO Has $1.83 Million Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned about 1.38% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 45,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.88. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,344. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

