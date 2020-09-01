White Pine Investment CO Has $1.99 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,548,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,570,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,137,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 82,978 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 911,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.87. 540,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,779. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

