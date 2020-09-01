White Pine Investment CO Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 447,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,686,000 after buying an additional 235,563 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,025,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,394,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,382,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 216,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.87. 11,020,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,419,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of -212.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

