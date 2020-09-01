White Pine Investment CO Has $437,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,477,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,338,703. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

