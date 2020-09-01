White Pine Investment CO Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

White Pine Investment CO raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $330,666,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,692,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,700 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88.

