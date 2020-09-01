White Pine Investment CO Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

White Pine Investment CO grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 1.06% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $487,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 306,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 80,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 107,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

