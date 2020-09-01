White Pine Investment CO Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,875,000 after purchasing an additional 632,608 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,889,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,134 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,722,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,424,000 after purchasing an additional 156,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,069,000 after buying an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,516,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.61. 173,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $70.97.

