White Pine Investment CO Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.27. 550,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,508. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

