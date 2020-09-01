White Pine Investment CO Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Shares of FB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847,391. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.