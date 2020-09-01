White Pine Investment CO Purchases 1,420 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

MS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.26. 8,743,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,486,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

