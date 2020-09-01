White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,943 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 105,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,183,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE T traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,839,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,562,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

