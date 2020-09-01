White Pine Investment CO Sells 404 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for approximately 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris by 186.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 93.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE LHX traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $180.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,960. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Benchmark cut their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.