White Pine Investment CO Sells 57,527 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,527 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,370 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,302 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,498 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.97. 1,711,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

