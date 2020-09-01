White Pine Investment CO Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 5.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,266,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,327,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,698,000 after acquiring an additional 127,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $42.27. 26,915,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,455,742. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

