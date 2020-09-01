WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $45.34 million and $185,418.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, EXX, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011864 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, EXX, FreiExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

