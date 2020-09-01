Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stake Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Willis Towers Watson worth $82,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 15.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 76,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

