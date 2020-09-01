Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Trading Down 17.1%

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI)’s stock price was down 17.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €0.84 ($0.99) and last traded at €0.86 ($1.01). Approximately 4,575,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average daily volume of 582,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.04 ($1.22).

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €153.06 ($180.07).

The firm has a market cap of $106.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.99.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

