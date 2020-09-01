Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.00. Heska posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of HSKA traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.91 million, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.82. Heska has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $110.90.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $863,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heska by 107.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 91,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,823,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 138,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heska by 1,858.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

